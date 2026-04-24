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Football Football NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online The fixture sees the third-placed Gaurs looking to secure a third consecutive victory to mount pressure on the league leaders, while the Highlanders aim to climb away from the bottom of the table.

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The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 season continues tonight as NorthEast United FC play host to a resurgent FC Goa at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Scheduled for an early evening kick-off on Friday, 24 April 2026, the fixture sees the third-placed Gaurs looking to secure a third consecutive victory to mount pressure on the league leaders, while the Highlanders aim to climb away from the bottom of the table. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal to Miss Rest of Season; Targets FIFA World Cup 2026 Return.

Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Competition Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 Date Friday, 24 April 2026 Kick-off Time 5:00 PM IST (17:00 IST) Venue Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati Television Channel Sony Sports Ten 2 (English) Live Streaming FanCode App and Website Current Standings FC Goa (3rd), NorthEast United (12th)

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Match Preview

History suggests a closely contested encounter. In their 24 previous meetings, the statistics are remarkably balanced, with FC Goa holding a slight edge of six wins to NorthEast United’s five. Notably, 13 of these fixtures have ended in draws, making it the most frequent result in this match-up.

A key battle to watch will be in the midfield, where Goa’s Muhammed Nemil, fresh from a stunning long-range strike against Mumbai, will look to dictate the tempo. NorthEast United will need to find a way to neutralise his influence while exploiting any potential gaps left by Goa's advancing full-backs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IndSuperLeague). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).