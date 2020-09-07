Netherlands and Italy are taking on each other at the UEFA Nations League 2020 at the Amsterdam Arena. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 picks for NED vs ITA, but before that, let’s have a look at the previous results and a small preview of the match. Placed in Group A of the league, Netherlands already has three points in their kitty after their 1- win against Poland. Whereas Italy had faced a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Steven Bergwijn is the highest scorer for the Netherlands as he scored one goal for the team. Stefano Sensi has also netted one goal in their last game. SPA 4-0 UKR, UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Match Result: Ansu Fati Becomes Spain's Youngest Goalscorer.

Dwight Lodeweges’s side already has a few miss outs in their squad. Daley Blind, Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick van Aanholt are forced omissions. Stefan de Vrij will be missing out due to an injury. Italy squad is also hit with injury. Alessandro Bastoni, Gaetano Castrovilli and Federico Bernadeschi and Domenico Berardi are the ones who will be away from the game due to an injury. Italy will take up a 4-3-3 shape once again. Out of the 21 games played between both the teams, Netherlands has just won three games, losing 10. Eight of their matches have ended with a draw. Now, let’s have a look at the Dream11 picks below:

Netherlands vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Netherlands vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Hans Hateboer (NED), Virgil Van Dijk (NED) and Alessandro Florenzi (SUI) will be picked as the three defenders.

Netherlands vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Stefano Sensi (ITA), Nicolo Barella (ITA), Frenkie de Jong (NED) and Georginio Wijnaldum (NED) can be selected as the four midfielders.

Netherlands vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Steven Bergwijn (NED), Memphis Depay (NED) and Lorenzo Insigne (ITA) will form the three-man attacking-line.

Netherlands vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Steven Bergwijn (NED), Memphis Depay (NED) and Lorenzo Insigne (ITA) Stefano Sensi (ITA), Nicolo Barella (ITA), Frenkie de Jong (NED), Georginio Wijnaldum (NED) Hans Hateboer (NED), Virgil Van Dijk (NED) and Alessandro Florenzi (SUI) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA)

Steven should be made the captain of this fantasy team whereas Insigne should be appointed as the vice-captain of this Dream11 fantasy team. The match will begin at 12.30 am IST.

