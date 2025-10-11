Estonia vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Italy are in a good run of form in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which has helped them climb to second in Group I behind Norway. The Italians played out one of the most entertaining games of football in recent times when they beat rivals Israel 4-5. The result was special as Gennaro Gatusso’s men secured massive three points in difficult circumstances, which has given them a lot of confidence too. Opponents Estonia have just one win to show far in the campaign are fourth in the standings. It will take a special effort from them just to compete in this tie. Germany 4-0 Luxembourg FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Joshua Kimmich Scores Brace As Die Nationalmannschaft Earns Dominant Win Over The Red Lions.

Karel Mustmaa has been given an opportunity to shine for Estonia after some quality performances at the club level. Henri Anier is suspended for this match due to accumulation of yellow cards. Rauno Sappinen will come into this starring eleven to lead the attack in his absence. Maksim Paskotsi and Marten Kuusk will form the centre back pairing for the hosts. Kevor Palumets and Rocco Shein will sit deep and act as a defensive cover.

Matteo Politano and Mattia Zaccagni are not part of the Italian squad due to injuries and their absence will hurt the team. Mateo Retegui and Moise Kean will be the pick to lead the attack in a 4-4-2 formation. Manuel Locatelli and Nicolo Barella will be the central midfielders with Sandro Tonali as the wide attacker. Alessandro Bastoni is the main man for Italy in the backline and needs to have a good game here.

Estonia vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Estonia vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Sunday, October 12 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Lillekula Stadium, Tallinn Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Estonia vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Estonia national football team will face the Italy national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Sunday, October 12. The Estonia vs Italy Group I FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, and start at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). France 3-0 Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe, Adrien Rabiot, Florian Thauvin Find Net Each To Put Les Bleus On Cusp of Qualification.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Estonia vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Estonia vs Italy live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Network Ten 3 TV channel. For Estonia vs Italy online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Estonia vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Estonia vs Italy live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Italy have quality players in their ranks and they can play with much more freedom in this game after positive results in the last round of qualifiers. Expect them to clinch a 0-3 victory here.

