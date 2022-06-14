Netherlands and Wales will face off against each other in match 4 in Group D of the Nations League 2022-23 campaign. The clash will be played at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam on June 14, 2022 (late Tuesday night) as both teams win for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Netherlands vs Wales, Nations League live streaming details can scroll down below. Germany vs Italy Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022–23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch GER vs ITA Football Match in India.

Netherlands are at the top of the Group in the Nations League and can extend the gap on the chasing pack with a win. Meanwhile, are yet to win a game this campaign and find themselves at the bottom of the group. The Dutch will start as the favourites at home.

When Is Netherlands vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Netherlands vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 15, 2022 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the De Kuip Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Netherlands vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Netherlands vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Netherlands vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Netherlands vs Wales, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

