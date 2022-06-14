The last round of fixtures in the current International break sees some exciting fixtures but none more interesting than Germany hosting Italy. The Azzurri are currently top of Group A3 while it has been a tough ride for the Germans. They have failed to win a single game so far and are just above England in the points table. Hansi Flick was roped in to bring German football back to the zenith but with World Cup not far away, the tea, continues to underwhelm which is a problem area for the federation. Opponents Italy have manged draws against Germany and England while beating Hungary in the campaign. A positive result on the German territory will be considered a good end to the season for the Italian players. France 0-1 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: Luka Modric's Penalty Hands Croatia Win.

Serge Gnabry has returned to first team training for Germany and should be back in the starting eleven. Joining him in the team would be new Real Madrid signing Antonio Rudiger who was rested in the previous match. Youngster Karim Adeyemi is set to lead the attack and will have Thomas Muller as the secondary striker. Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimich make up the midfield pairing.

Leonardo Bonucci, Domenico Berardi, Moise Kean, Nicolo Zaniolo, Andrea Belotti, Cristiano Biraghi, Alessandro Florenzi and Mattia Zacagni are all missing for Italy. Matteo Politano and Lorenzo Pellegrini are the two wide men in the attacking third while Giacomo Raspadori comes into the team in place of Gianluca Scamacca. Manuel Locatelli at the base of midfield has a huge role to play as he looks to stop the German dominance.

When Is Germany vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Germany vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 15, 2022 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Borussia-Park and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Germany vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Germany vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Germany vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Germany vs Italy, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online. This game has a draw written all over it with both the teams remaining rigid at the back to add to its stability.

