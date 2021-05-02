Arsenal are back in action in the Premier League this weekend with a clash against Newcastle United. The encounter takes place at the St. James' Park on Sunday (May 2). The Gunners haven’t been at their best this season and will have a point to prove in this fixture. With 46 points, Arsenal are 11th in the team standings, and their hopes of winning the title were over long ago. On the other hand, Newcastle are 17th in the team standings with 36 points. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other NEW vs ARS match details. Folarin Balogun Signs New Long-term Contract with Arsenal.

Although Arsenal will take the field as favourites, the Magpies must be high on confidence having held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in their last outing. On the other hand, Mikel Arteta’s men suffered a 0-1 loss against Everton in their previous assignment. Coming to the history between these two clubs, Arsenal dominate the head-to-head record with 81 victories in 186 games. Arsenal emerged victorious 67 times while the remaining 38 games ended in draws. The previous match between the two teams occurred in January earlier this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Arsenal. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Newcastle United vs Arsenal match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at St. James' Park on May 2, 2021 (Sunday). The clash is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Newcastle United vs Arsenal Hotspur match live action on Star Sports channels as Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to watch the telecast.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Arsenal match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

