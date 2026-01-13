Newcastle United begin the final stage of their title defence tonight as they welcome Manchester City to St James' Park for the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals. The Magpies, who ended a 70-year trophy drought by winning this competition last season, face a City side looking to reclaim the trophy for the first time since 2021. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday, 13 January (01:30 IST on Wednesday, 14 January). Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Know All About Morocco Football Team Captain and PSG Footballer Rumoured To Be Dating Nora Fatehi.

Newcastle Host City in High-Stakes Semi-Final

The first leg in the North East presents a significant test for Eddie Howe’s side. Newcastle have established themselves as cup specialists in recent seasons, buoyed by a passionate home crowd. However, they face a Manchester City squad that remains one of the most clinical in European football under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City enter the fixture in strong form, having recently secured a dominant victory in domestic competition. While Guardiola has often used the early rounds of the League Cup to rotate his squad, the stakes of a semi-final usually see a more senior line-up deployed to ensure a positive result heading into the second leg.

The Path to the Last Four

Newcastle’s journey to the semi-finals included a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Fulham in the quarter-finals. Their defensive resilience has been a hallmark of their cup run, and they will likely rely on a disciplined structure to neutralise City’s attacking threats tonight.

Manchester City reached this stage after comfortably defeating Brentford 2-0 in the previous round. The Cityzens have a storied history in this competition, winning it four times consecutively between 2018 and 2021, and they are widely considered the favourites to progress to the final at Wembley in March.

Feature Details Fixture Newcastle United vs Manchester City Competition Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) 2025–26 Stage Semi-Final, First Leg Date (India) Wednesday, 14 January 2026 Kick-off Time (IST) 01:30 AM IST Venue St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne Referee Chris Kavanagh Live Streaming (India) FanCode (App and Website) TV Telecast (India) No official TV broadcast scheduled

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Streaming in India

For football fans in India, there is no scheduled live television telecast of the Carabao Cup on traditional sports networks such as Sony Sports or Star Sports. Instead, the tournament is being broadcast exclusively via digital platforms.

Live Streaming: Fans can watch the Newcastle United vs Manchester City match live on the FanCode app and website. Access typically requires a match-specific pass or a monthly/annual subscription to the platform.

Looking Ahead to the Second Leg

Following tonight’s encounter, the two sides will meet again for the deciding second leg at the Etihad Stadium. That fixture is currently scheduled for Wednesday, 5 February 2026. The winner of this tie on aggregate will face either Arsenal or Chelsea in the final at Wembley Stadium on 23 March.

