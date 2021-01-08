NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online: NorthEast United FC will want to halt their five-match winless streak when they play Hyderabad FC in their next ISL 2020-21 match. NorthEast United FC have won only two games all season and have drawn five of the nine matches they have played in ISL 2020-21. NorthEast United’s previous win in ISL 2020-21 came against SC East Bengal on December 5 last year and since then they have played five, drawn three and lost two. Hyderabad FC, on the other, came out of their three-match losing streak with a handsome 4-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC. NEUFC vs HFC, ISL 2020 Dream11 Team: Halicharan Narzary, Kwesi Appiah & Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Hyderabad FC are sixth in the points table with 12 points from nine games. NorthEast United FC are a point and one position behind. But either side can enter the top four with a win here. Hyderabad FC are missing Nikhil Poojari and forward Francisco Sandaza due to injuries. NEUFC vs HFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

When is NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on January 08, 2021 (Friday). The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco and it is set to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the NEUFC vs HFC clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

