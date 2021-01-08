NorthEast United will aim to end its five-match winless run when they play Hyderabad FC in their next Indian Super League (ISL) fixture. NorthEast United’s last win in ISL 2020-21 came against SC East Bengal on December 5 last year and since then the Highlanders have played five games, lost two and drawn the other three. Their recent dry run has put Gerard Nus’ side outside the top four and they are currently placed seventh in the points table with 11 points from nine matches. A win against Hyderabad will, however, take them back to top four. NEUFC vs HFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

Hyderabad FC arrested their three-match losing run with a 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC and will be eager to extend this momentum and register another win. Like NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC started the season on a high but have somewhat tailed off after failing to produce results. They have won, lost and drawn three each of the nine matches they have played this season. Hyderabad FC are sixth in the table with a point more than NorthEast United. Ahead of their meeting, take a look at some key players from both teams for this clash. NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Aridane Santana

The Spanish striker has scored five times in eight matches this ISL season and will certainly be the player to watch out for. He is well behind in the golden boot race but Hyderabad FC’s first source to find the net. Santana has revelled in playing as the target man since his arrival in India. He will eye some goals against a NorthEast United side that has already leaked 10 this season.

Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah missed NorthEast United’s last fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan but should be available for this clash. He has scored three goals in ISL 2020-21 but has lacked consistency. He did score in the 2-2 draw against Odisha FC but NorthEast United have failed to find the net in three of their last four matches. The Ghanaian will be eager to hit the wheels running again.

Idrissa Sylla

A big-money signing, Idrissa Sylla scored twice in his first three appearances for NorthEast United FC but has since lost form and has now not scored in the last six matches. Coach Gerard Nus will want more from the Guinean international, who not long ago plied his trade with Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship.

Liston Colaco

The 22-year-old forward is yet to score a goal but has dazzled the fans with his performances every time he has been on the field. He has two assists so far in ISL 2020-21 and Colaco will certainly want to increase the tally while also scoring a couple of goals.

Halicharan Narzary

Halicharan has scored thrice this season, which includes a brace in Hyderabad’s 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC in their last match. His first against Chennaiyin was a spectacular goal and Halicharan completed the performance with a wonderful solo effort after being put through on goal.

