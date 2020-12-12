Odisha FC and FC Goa will look to improve on their star to the ongoing Indian Super League 2020-21 season when they face each other at the GMC Stadium in Bambolin, Goa on December 12, 2020 (Saturday). With this being Odisha’s second season in the ISL, the teams have faced each other just two and the Gaurs have the better head-to-head record, FC Goa won both their fixtures last campaign and would hope to do the same. Ivan Gonzalez, Marcelinho & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in OFC vs FCG ISL Match.

FC Goa with a new manager at the helm, had a difficult start to the ISL 2020-21 season, being winless in the first three games, but they managed to out that slump to an end last time around by beating Kerala Blasters. The Gaurs will look to build on that and will be buoyant going into this clash. Meanwhile, Odisha are yet to win a game this season, losing three of their opening four games and are second from the bottom just on goal difference. So as the teams face each other, we take a look at their fixtures in ISL. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa – January 29, 2020 – Odisha Won 4-2

FC Goa had the best possible start to the game as Vinit Rai’s own goal gave the visitor’s an early lead. Further misery was piled on Odisha after Jackichand Singh scored twice in three minutes' time. Manuel Onwu gave the hosts some hope with his brace but the points were secured when Ferran Coronias netted in the final minute of regulation time.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC – December 22, 2019 – Goa Won 3-0

This was the first-ever meeting between the teams in the Indian Super League and Goa, being the more established side, dominated the game and came away with all three points. Ferran Coronimas scored a brace on either side if Brandon Fernandes’ goal to give the Gaurs an easy win.

