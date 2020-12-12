In search for their first win of the season, Odisha FC will meet FC Goa in the forthcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday (December 12). With just one point from four games, Odisha are standing at the penultimate position of the team standings, and a defeat in the upcoming match could also see them sliding down to the bottom. On the other hand, FC Goa registered their first win of the season in their previous game against the Kerala Blasters and will be determined to extend their streak. Odisha FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Igor Angulo scored twice in a 3-1 win and will be critical to Goa's success against Odisha as well. On the other hand, Stuart Baxter's men have failed to come together as a unit so far and need to revamp their strategies to turns the fortunes around. Last season – which saw Odisha's debut in ISL, saw them lose both games to FC Goa. They lost 4-2 at the Kalinga Stadium and also lost the match at Fatorda 3-0. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let's look at some key players who can make an impact. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Ivan Gonzalez

The centre-back has a tremendous amount of experience behind him which makes him a vital cog of the FC Goa team. With 15 tackles, 17 clearances, and eight blocks, the Spanish star has been impressive at the back and ensured that the opposition stay away from the goal. Owing to the fact, he has been on the field every minute in Goa's all games this season.

Brandon Fernandes

Fernandes arguably is India's finest midfielder at the moment which makes him another player to watch out for. In fact, out of Goa's six goals this season, the 26-year-old has assisted two and pre-assisted two strikes. With Odisha's defences not being the strongest, one can expect another stellar show from Fernandes.

Igor Angulo

The Spanish professional was one of the most sensational signings before the season and he indeed delivered as per the expectations. With Ferran Corominas not playing for Goa, Angulo had a tough job in hand, but one can say that Goa's fans didn't miss Coro much with Angulo piercing the defences brilliantly. He'll be raring to find nets against Odisha as well.

Marcelinho

The Brazilian playmaker is Odisha's creator in chief on the pitch and will take up several positions in the attacking third. He needs the likes of Diego Mauricio and Daniel Lalhilimpuia to make this forward runs in order to set them up with precision passes from midfield.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).