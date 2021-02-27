SC East Bengal and Odisha FC are taking on each other in the ISL 2020-21 match. The game will be held at the GMC Stadium. Both teams have no chance of qualifying for the final four. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team of midfielders, defenders and forwards which will help you build your playing XI. But before that, let’s check out how things have panned out so far for both teams this season. Odisha FC has just won one game in the season and has been winless in their last 10 outings. The team would be hoping to end their season on a positive note. NEUFC 2-0 KBFC, ISL 2020-21 Match Result: NorthEast United FC March Onto Playoffs with Best-Ever League Finish.

SC East Bengal would also be hoping to end their season on a positive note. With only three wins from 19 games will be already thinking about the next season. Robbie Fowler’s men lacked consistency and this is one of the major shortcomings that they would with to iron out in the upcoming season. The team is placed on number nine of the ISL 2021 points table. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team for the upcoming match.

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: GoalKeeper – Odisha FC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh (OFC) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Samad Mallick (OFC), Abhishek Ambekar,(OFC), Steven Taylor (SCEB), Saurabh Meher (SCEB) will be selected as the defenders.

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Eugeneson Lyngdoh (OFC), Wahengbam Luwang(OFC) and Jerry Mawihmingthanga (SCEB) should be selected as the midfielders.

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Diego Mauricio (SCEB), Manuel Onwu (SCEB) and Balwant Singh(OFC) will be picked as the three forwards for this fantasy side.

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Eugeneson Lyngdoh (OFC), Wahengbam Luwang(OFC) Jerry Mawihmingthanga (SCEB), Diego Mauricio (SCEB), Manuel Onwu (SCEB) Balwant Singh (OFC), Samad Mallick (OFC), Abhishek Ambekar,(OFC), Steven Taylor (OFC ), Saurabh Meher (SCEB), Arshdeep Singh (OFC)

Odisha FC striker Steven Taylor (OFC) should be made the captain of this team. The match will begin at 7.30 PM IST. Stay tuned to the space for more updates on the game.

