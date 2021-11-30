Odisha FC and SC East Bengal will face off against each other in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on November 30, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams will be aiming for maximum points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021-22 Updated.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to their campaign but will be aiming for all three points. Odisha FC started off their campaign with a win over former champions Bengaluru FC and will be aiming to build on that result. Meanwhile, SC East Bengal are yet to record a win after two games and will hope that they can register their first victory of the season.

When is Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match will take place on November 30, 2021 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the OFC vs SCEB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

