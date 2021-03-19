It was a dream comeback for Paul Pogba in the Europa League 2021 match against AC Milan last night at San Siro. The Frenchman had been missing out on action for the last two months due to an injury. The aggregate between Manchester United and AC Milan stood at 1-1 and it was Pual Pogba who was making a comeback for the tie. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer did not make him play for the entire 90 minutes. The Frenchman was introduced in the second half of the match at the 46th minute. Paul Pogba Leads Manchester United to 1-0 Win Against AC Milan in Europa League 2021 (Watch Video).

Within the first two minutes of the match, he scored a goal and it was almost certain by now that the hosts had been knocked out of the Europa League. Paul Pogba has truly been a game-changer for the Red Devils as he has created 195 chances in the Premier League which is 43 more than any other player. Needless to say that his the goal scored last night caught the attention of the netizens and they shared the same on social media.

Paul Pogba came on, run the show, and now we’re through to the quarters, we’ll done Paul 👏 👏 👏 #ACMMUN pic.twitter.com/NAjPKwU4Mp — UTD Xtra (@UNITEDEXTRA_) March 18, 2021

Even Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Pogba. Even Luke Shaw praised Pogba and said that he actually made a difference. “It always makes a difference when you have a world-class player like Paul to come on,” Luke Shaw told BT Sport. Manchester United will be seen in the Round of eight of the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2021 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).