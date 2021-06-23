Portugal and France are locking horns with each other in the Euro 2020 at Puskas Stadium in Budapest. In this article, we shall bring to you the game's live streaming and online telecast details. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. So Portugal won their first game against Hungary with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace and the scoreboard read 3-0. In the second game, a couple of own goals actually jolted the team. Here’s How Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Can Make Way into the Knockout in Euro 2020, Round-of-16 Qualification Scene Explained!

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored an early goal for the team but the own goals by Team Portugal costed the team dearly. Diago Jota also scored a goal but that was just not enough to rescue the team from crisis and the team lost the match 4-2. France on the other hand tops Group F aka 'Group of Death' with four points. The team won the match against Germany 1-0 and the one with Hungary ended with a 1-1 draw. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below: Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

When is Portugal vs France, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Portugal vs France 2020 match will be played on June 24, 2021 (Thursday) at the Puskas Stadium, commonly known as the in Budapest. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Portugal vs France, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Portugal vs France, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Portugal vs France, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Portugal vs France, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

