London, June 22 : Chelsea FC and Inter Milan have reached an agreement over a loan move for striker Romelu Lukaku and the 29-year-old is expected to undergo medical examinations next week ahead of his return to the San Siro, according to a report published on Tuesday. Only the final details of the deal need to be resolved before Inter can welcome Lukaku back to the club just 11 months after they sold him to Chelsea for 97.5m, Sky Sports reports. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Star Considering Manchester United Exit Due To Lack Of Signings.

Lukaku, reportedly, has agreed to a 30 per cent pay cut to smooth his exit, with his earnings set to drop from 10m per year after tax to 7m. The breakthrough on Tuesday night came after several rounds of negotiations over the past few weeks involving Lukaku's lawyer Sebastian Ledure and Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta. Inter are reported to have negotiated an eight million euro ($8.4 million) loan fee to sign Lukaku, who reportedly agreed a pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge. The Belgian striker only rejoined Chelsea last summer but quickly decided that a move back to Inter Milan was in his best interests after failing to impress over the course of his spell in the English Premier League. Mario Gotze Transfer News: German Midfielder Joins Bundesliga Side Eintracht Frankfurt.

A controversial interview with Italian TV in last December featured Lukaku admitting he was unhappy with the way he was used by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and hinting he was already thinking about leaving. After that the situations were not conducive for Lukaku as he was briefly dropped by Tuchel following his outburst and was forced to apologise in January. The EPL club decided to let Lukaku leave after talks between Todd Boehly - who was appointed chairman and interim sporting director of Chelsea on Wednesday - and Tuchel, as well as discussions between Boehly and Lukaku.

