Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence passed away at the age of 72. Clemence, a five-time league champion and three-time European Cup winner with Liverpool, was regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation and a giant figure between the sticks. He also won the FA Cup and UEFA Cup with Tottenham Hotspur and represented the England national football team in 61 matches. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2005 and died on November 15.

"With great sadness, we write to let you know that Ray Clemence passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family," Sky Sports quoted a statement from the Clemence family. "After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he's now at peace and in no more pain. The family would like to say a huge thank you, for all the love and support that he's received over the years. He was loved so much by us all and he will never be forgotten."

England Pays Tribute to Late Ray Clemence

We are extremely saddened to learn that former #ThreeLions goalkeeper and coach Ray Clemence has passed away at the age of 72. All of our thoughts are with Ray’s family, friends and former clubs at this time. pic.twitter.com/VfMLuhH8zw — England (@England) November 15, 2020

One of the Greatest Ever Goalkeepers Ray Clemence Passes Away

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of the greatest-ever goalkeepers, Ray Clemence. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ray’s family and many friends. Rest in peace, Ray Clemence 1948-2020. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 15, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur Expresses Sympathy With Ray Clemence's Family

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of legendary former goalkeeper Ray Clemence. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ray's family and many friends throughout the game at this sad time. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 15, 2020

EX-Liverpool Defender Jamie Carragher Remembers Ray Clemence

RIP Ray Clemence 💔 An @LFC giant who was also a giant of a man. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ab5KNx3kua — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 15, 2020

Clemence started his career with Scunthorpe United in 1966 and made 46 appearances for them before joining Liverpool a year later. He went to make 665 appearances for Liverpool and was part of five top-division winning sides and also won three European Cups, two UEFA Cups and a European Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup each with the Reds. He left Liverpool in 1981 and joined Tottenham and played 240 times for them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2020 09:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).