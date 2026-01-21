Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Liverpool travel to the Orange Vélodrome tonight on 21 January 2026, for a high-stakes UEFA Champions League 2025-26 encounter against Olympique de Marseille. Arne Slot’s side currently sits in ninth place in the league phase table, just outside the automatic qualification spots on goal difference. With the top eight teams earning a direct pass to the Round of 16, a victory in the south of France is vital for the Premier League giants. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

Marseille, managed by Roberto De Zerbi, have emerged as one of the most entertaining teams in Europe this season. They currently sit 12th in the Champions League standings and boast the most prolific attack in Ligue 1. De Zerbi’s side enters the contest buoyed by a 5-2 win over Angers last weekend.

The hosts will rely on the pace and power of Mason Greenwood and the experience of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. While veteran defender Benjamin Pavard is a doubt due to a minor injury, Nayef Aguerd is available for selection after returning from international duty. The Stade Vélodrome is notorious for its intimidating atmosphere, which often acts as a "twelfth man" for the French side.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the live telecast of the Marseille vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 match on the Sony Sports Network. The game will be available on their primary high-definition and standard-definition sports channels.

For those preferred digital viewing, the match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. Given the 1:30 am IST start time, viewers are encouraged to check their subscriptions in advance to avoid missing the opening whistle. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Slavia Prague vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Detail Information Fixture Olympique de Marseille vs Liverpool Competition UEFA Champions League (Matchday 7) Date Thursday, 22 January 2026 (India) Kick-off Time 1:30 am IST Venue Orange Vélodrome, Marseille, France Live Telecast (India) Sony Sports Network Live Streaming (India) SonyLIV Liverpool Standing 9th (12 Points) Marseille Standing 12th (10 Points)

Team News and Key Figures

The major talking point for Liverpool is the return of Mohamed Salah. The forward has rejoined the squad after concluding his Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with Egypt and is expected to be thrust straight back into the starting line-up. His return is timely, as Liverpool have struggled for clinical finishing in recent domestic outings, including a frustrating 1-1 draw against Burnley.

However, the Reds will be without Ibrahima Konaté, who did not travel with the 20-man squad due to family reasons. With Conor Bradley and Alexander Isak also sidelined with long-term injuries, Joe Gomez is expected to partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence. Winter signing Florian Wirtz is likely to retain his place in the creative trio behind striker Hugo Ekitike.

