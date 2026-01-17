Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Liverpool return to Anfield on 17 January, as they host Burnley in a vital Premier League 2025-26 encounter. Under the guidance of Arne Slot, the Reds are currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak across all competitions but are looking to convert recent draws into a decisive victory to cement their place in the top four. For Burnley, led by Scott Parker, the trip to Merseyside represents a daunting task as they sit in the relegation zone, eight points adrift of safety and without a league win in their last 12 outings. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Liverpool’s recent form has been defined by control but a lack of clinical finishing in the league, evidenced by three consecutive draws against Leeds, Fulham, and Arsenal. However, a 4–1 FA Cup victory over Barnsley earlier this week has provided a morale boost.

Burnley, conversely, have struggled for goals and points on the road, winning just once away from home this season. Their strategy at Anfield is expected to involve a low block and physical defending to counter Liverpool’s high-possession game.

Liverpool vs Burnley Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 17.

Venue: Anfield in Liverpool

Time: 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Liverpool vs Burnley Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Burnley match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select 1 TV channels, subject to scheduling.Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Liverpool vs Burnley Team News and Key Players

Liverpool face significant selection challenges due to a stretched squad. Arne Slot confirmed that defenders Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are out for the remainder of the season, while forward Alexander Isak is sidelined for several months. Crucially, Mohamed Salah remains unavailable as he represents Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) third-place play-off today; he is expected to return to Merseyside next week.

Burnley manager Scott Parker is also dealing with an extensive injury list. The Clarets will be without Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni, and Jordan Beyer. Despite these setbacks, Parker will look to replicate the tactical resilience his side showed in a recent 2–2 draw against Manchester United to frustrate a Liverpool attack led by Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.

