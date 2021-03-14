Karim Benzema scored two late goals to help Real Madrid come back from a goal down to beat Elche 2-1 in La Liga on Saturday. Dani Calvo's thumping header had given Elche the lead and the visitors looked to hold on for a stunning win at the Alfredo di Stefano ground before Benzema scored twice in 18 minutes to seal crucial three points for the champions. The win took Real to second temporarily six points behind leaders Atletico, who can widen the gap with a win against Getafe. Barcelona play Huesca on Monday and can move two points clear of Real with a victory. Real Madrid and Spain Legend Iker Casillas Confirms Split From Wife Sara Carbonero, Shares Heartfelt Note on Instagram.

Benzema, who also scored the equaliser against Atletico last week, has now earned his side four crucial points from losing positions. He smashed the winner with a stunning first-time volley in the first minute of added time. "It was a beautiful goal and it won us three points, so I'm happier than ever," the Frenchman said after the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Reacts to Rumours About Juventus Star’s Return to Santiago Bernabeu.

Sergio Ramos recovered from a knee injury for his first start since January while Eden Hazard also came off the bench and is likely to play in the UEFA Champions clash against Atalanta on Wednesday. Zinedine Zidane rested Luka Modric and Toni Kroos keeping the UCL last 16 second leg in mind but had to bring them on after Madrid fell behind.

The home side were the better team in the first half but had little to show for it with their only opening coming when Federico Valverde released Vinicius Junior down the right flank but his cross for Benzema was not on point. Elche nearly broke the deadlock five minutes away from half-time when Guido Carrillo forced Thibaut Courtois into a fine save.

Real Madrid vs Elche Goal Video Highlights

Both sides appealed for a penalty in the second half but were denied. Ramos first felt unlucky when he wasn't awarded the spot-kick for a foul from Ivan Marcone but was lucky to not concede one minutes later after a rash challenge on Carrillo.

Elche then took the lead post the hour mark through Calvo's header. But their lead didn't last long as Modric found Benzema's head from a cross after Kroos had taken a short corner. The Frenchman then scored the winner in the 91st minute after a quick one-two with Rodrygo Goes to take his goal tally to 15 in the league and also extend Real's unbeaten run to nine matches.

