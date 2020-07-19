Madrid, July 19: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane dismissed the 'special one' tag after he led the team to LaLiga title this season. According to the Frenchman, he is more lucky than special to win silverware at the famous club. He has now won two LaLiga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League trophies, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups during his two stints with Los Blancos.

Portuguese trainer Jose Mourinho had famously coined the term after taking over at Chelsea in 2004. Zidane, however, feels he is lucky to be part of the current Real Madrid squad. "No, no. I don't feel that. I feel lucky to be here with these players every day," Zidane told a news conference as per Goal.com. Zinedine Zidane Changed My Idea About Football, Says Carlo Ancelotti.

"And being in this club, that's why I feel lucky, and that's why I enjoy that much every day. Because one day [it] will finish, as it happened already, but this time for real. "That's why I am enjoying and focused on these kinds of things," he added. Zidane also refused to end speculations regarding his future at the club. Although, he did say he is happy at Real Madrid but also stated that things can change overnight in football.

"Nobody knows what's going to happen in the future. I never talk about next season or the following year. I've got a contract and I'm happy. You never know what will happen in the future," Zidane said. "Things can change overnight in the world of football and I have no idea what the future holds."

