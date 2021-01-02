Real Madrid are set to host Celta Vigo in their next fixture in La Liga 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on January 3 (Saturday Night). With a win in the upcoming game, Los Blancos can topple Atletico Madrid at the top of the team standings. They come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Elche. On the other hand, Celta Vigo defeated Huesca 2-1 in their last outing and would like to upset the defending champions as well. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, venue and other telecast details of RM vs CV match. Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

Although the visitors might have some hope, they haven’t been great against Real Madrid in recent times. Los Blancos have emerged victorious in 15 of their last 21 meetings against Celta Vigo. Three games went in Celta Vigo’s favour while the other three fixtures ended in draws. The two clubs last faced each other in February 2020 in La Liga, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos netted goals to take their side over the line. As the upcoming encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo clash will be played on January 3, 2020 (Sunday Night) at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo for free.

