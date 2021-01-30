Lionel Messi is close to staying back in Barcelona. Yes! You read it right! This piece of news will leave all Messi fans grinning wide. If reports to are to be believed it is said that Lionel Messi is close to staying with the Catalans. It is reported that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has realised that even if he gets away from Barcelona, he might not even win the Champions League. Messi has endured quite a difficult time at Barcelona last season. The tussle with the management resulted in the Argentine lashing out the Catalans on social media. There were more than a couple of occasions that Messi took to social media to lash out at the Barcelona board. Lionel Messi Transfer to PSG? Before Retirement Angel Di Maria Hoping to Play Alongside his Compatriot.

He has criticized the Catalans for Luiz Saurez’s transfer. Prior to that, he had lashed out at the board for blaming the players for the ouster of Ernesto Valverde. Messi was very close to signing with Manchester City last season and this year, French club PSG is quite keen on having Messi on board. Back then Messi while staying back had given a long interview and said that he chose to stay at Barcelona because of the transfer clauses.

Neymar Jr had in fact openly expressed his desire to reunited with Lionel Messi Neymar Jr also said that he was quite okay if Messi took his place in the squad. Then, even PSG sporting director had revealed that they are in having Messi on board.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).