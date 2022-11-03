Manchester City secure another victory in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 as they thrash Sevilla 3-1 in the last round of group stage fixtures in the tournament at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Rafa Marin gave the visitors an early lead in the first half. Manchester City got their equaliser early in the second half through Rico Lewis. They tightened their grip on the game through back-to-back Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez goals and sealed the victory. You can watch video highlights of Man City vs Sevilla match here.

Manchester City vs Sevilla UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Result Details:

FULL-TIME | We complete the group stages of the @ChampionsLeague with a victory! 😍 🔵 3-1 🔴 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/ntfusJfHhC — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 2, 2022

