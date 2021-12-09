Real Sociedad and PSV will face off against each other in the final group stage game of Group B in UEFA European League 2021-22. The UEL clash will be played at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian on December 09, 2021 (Thursday) and both teams will be aiming to book a place in the knockout stages. Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Sociedad vs PSV, UEL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Barcelona Out of Champions League After 3–0 Defeat to Bayern Munich.

Spanish sides have had a tough outing in Europe this season as Sevilla and Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions from the group stages, a hurdle they were expected to clear. And Real Sociedad will hope that they do not meet the same fate as the Basque outfit will aim to get the Dutch giants, who at the moment are above them in standings and only need a draw to advance. Europa League: Spurs Fixture Against Rennais Postponed Following COVID-19 Outbreak.

When is Real Sociedad vs PSV, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Real Sociedad vs PSV clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, on December 09, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Real Sociedad vs PSV, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Real Sociedad vs PSV on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Real Sociedad vs PSV, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Real Sociedad vs PSV, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

