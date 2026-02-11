Copa del Rey 2025-26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: One of Spanish football’s most intense rivalries takes centre stage as Athletic Club host Real Sociedad at San Mamés in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on February 12. Both Basque clubs secured their places in the final four with dramatic late victories last week, and tonight’s clash marks their 11th knockout meeting in the competition's history. With the return leg scheduled for early March, both sides are under pressure to secure a first-leg advantage in front of a sell-out crowd in Bilbao. Barcelona Advance to Copa del Rey 2025-26 Quarter-Finals with 2-0 Victory Over Racing Santander.

How to Watch Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Spanish Cup action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2025-26, will be available to stream live on the FanCode app and website by purchasing a specific match pass or a monthly subscription. FanCode is the official digital online partner for the Spanish Cup in India.

Telecast: Fans in India will not be able to watch the Spanish Cup TV telecast in the absence of a dedicated live broadcast partner. FIFA World Cup 2026 Faces Mass Ticket Cancellations as Overseas Fans Cite Safety Concerns Following Minneapolis Shooting Incident.

Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad Kick-Off Time and Venue

Category Details Competition Copa del Rey 2025–26 (Semi-Final, 1st Leg) Date 12 February 2026 (IST) Kick-off Time 1:30 AM (IST) Venue San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain India TV/Stream - / FanCode US TV/Stream ESPN+ / Fubo Spanish TV TVE (La 1) / Movistar+

Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad Team News

Athletic Club, led by Andoni Iraola, enter the fixture following a morale-boosting quarter-final win over Valencia. Despite struggling to balance their domestic campaign with Champions League duties earlier this season, the Lions have found their form in the cup. They are expected to rely heavily on the pace of Iñaki and Nico Williams, though defender Dani Vivian remains a doubt following a knock.

Real Sociedad arrive in Bilbao in exceptional form under new manager Pellegrino Matarazzo, remaining unbeaten in their last ten matches across all competitions. Captain Mikel Oyarzabal, who famously scored the winner when these sides met in the 2020 final, is expected to lead the line. Matarazzo has promised an attacking approach, stating that his side will not play "with the handbrake on" despite the two-legged nature of the tie.

