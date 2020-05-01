Roberto Firmino Practices Goal-Keeping Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Leaves Liverpool Awestruck (Watch Video)

Roberto Firmino (Photo Credits: Getty)

Many countries are in a lockdown due to the pandemic situation created by the menace of coronavirus. Amid the lockdown, the sportsmen are home and spending their time with their families. But that does not stop them from honing their skills for the upcoming season. Now Roberto Firmino is no different and has been sweating it out and this time he was seen donning the gloves of a goal-keeper and has been a pro at the job. This has surely impressed his team Liverpool and they posted a tweet on social media about the same. Andrew Robertson Trolls Roberto Firmino's Reaction During the Match Between Liverpool and Manchester City, EPL 2019-20.

In the video shared by Firmino on social media, he was seen standing against the goal post and someone from the other end was kicking the ball in the net. Firmino left no stone unturned to save the goal and posted the video of the same on social media. Bobby’s goalkeeping skills impressed Liverpool and they posted a tweet on social media about the same. First, check the video by Bobby and then the tweet:

View this post on Instagram @j.diogo.r A post shared by Roberto Firmino (@roberto_firmino) on Apr 29, 2020 at 11:56am PDT

Liverpool's tweet:

Is there anything Bobby can't do 🤷🤩 📷 Firmino on Instagram | #StayHome pic.twitter.com/6wFis2suJj — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 30, 2020

Talking about Liverpool, they stand on the number one of EPL 2019-20 points table. The team has so far played 29 games winning 27. The Reds have lost one game and ended one with a draw. Manchester City stands on number two with 57 points winning 18 games out of 27. The team has lost seven games and the remaining ended with a draw. Leicester City feature on number three of the table with 53 points winning 16 games out of 29.