The bottom two teams face off against each other as SC East Bengal and FC Goa meet in the latest round of the Indian Super League 2021-22. The SCEB vs FCG, ISL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on December 07, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams will be aiming for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Both SC East Bengal and FC Goa will be aiming to put an end to their winless run when they play against the other in Vasco. The Gaurs are at the foot of the points table and are yet to record a single point this season after three consecutive defeats. Meanwhile, Manolo Diaz’s men are without a victory but have managed two draws in four games and will hope that they can find the cutting edge and register all three points from the clash.

When is SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa. The match will take place on December 07, 2021 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the SCEB vs FCG clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

