Sergio Ramos’ future with Real Madrid is still undecided as the Spanish defender is yet to renew his contract with the Spanish giants. Several European clubs are interested in signing the world cup winner if he is to leave the Los Blancos in the summer. The 34-year-old has been with the record Spanish champions for 16 years but it looks like he could be on the move following the end of the current season. David Beckham-Owned Inter Miami Looking to Bring Real Madrid Captain to MLS.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are open to the idea of signing Sergio Ramos if the Spanish defender decides to leave Real Madrid in the summer. The Premier League club are willing to meet the 34-year-old’s wage demands are considering the option of signing him on a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old’s contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the current season but there have been no positive developments about the renewal talk. According to reports, the Real Madrid president wants to offer a year extension to Sergio Ramos, however, the world cup winner wants to stay for another two years at the club.

There are also issues with the two parties agreeing on the wages of the Real Madrid skipper. The club are willing to offer Sergio Ramos a two-year stay but after a significant reduction in his wages, for which the 34-year is reluctant.

However, according to the publication, Manchester United are ready to meet the current demands of Sergio Ramos in order to lure the defender to Old Trafford. PSG are also tipped to be the next destination for the 34-year-old.

