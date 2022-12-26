The World Cup is over and it is time for clubs to get back to business, scouting the best talents and signing them to ensure that they finish the second half of the season on a high. Cody Gakpo has been one such player who has been in the talks, especially after his brilliant performance for the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2022 where he scored three goals in his team's run to the quarterfinals. The youngster, who plies his trade for PSV Eindhoven at the club level, has reportedly expressed interest in joining Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Rolls Royce As Christmas Gift from Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, See How Portugal Star’s Family Celebrated X-Mas Day 2022! (Watch Video).

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Gakpo is keen on signing for Erik ten Hag's side in the winter transfer window. The 23-year-old was one of Netherlands' star performers at the World Cup and while Arsenal too is believed to have shown interest in signing him, the young forward has reportedly preferred Manchester United as his next potential club. Gakpo is a versatile player and has his best years ahead of him. Romano claims that it is up to Manchester United to decide now on this transfer, with the expected fee to be in the region of €55-60m. Boxing Day 2022 Premier League Fixture: Check EPL Football Schedule for December 26.

This is a golden opportunity for Manchester United to invest in a young player, who has loads of potential. The Red Devils also need a forward after they terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract mutually following the star player's explosive comments about the club in a controversial interview with journalist Piers Morgan.

