David Beckham’s Inter Miami have emerged as an option for Real Madrid captain and centre-back Sergio Ramos, who is yet to sign a contract extension with the La Liga club. Ramos’ current contract with the Los Blancos ends next summer but the 34-year-old is yet to sign a contract extension with Madrid. Talks, however, have progressed between Ramos’ representatives and the club but a deal is yet to be announced. Inter Miami are eagerly waiting for a final decision on the contract situation and want to sign Ramos on a free transfer next summer. Neymar Jr Transfer From PSG News Update: Brazilian Hoping To Extend Stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ramos has been with Real Madrid since 2005 having joined them from Sevilla. He has already made over 600 appearances for Real and recently scored his 100th goal for the club. Although reports have stated that the club are close to agreeing a new deal with their captain, Ramos is reportedly negotiating with Inter Miami. His current deal expires in June 2021 and although he continues to contribute at a high level for the La Liga giants, A deal is yet to be agreed with Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Juventus to Put Portuguese Star on Sale.

The signing of Ramos could be another big deal for Inter Miami, who signed a number of top European stars this summer. Inter Miami signed Juventus pair Blaise Matuidi and striker Gonzalo Higuain in the last summer transfer window and the accusation of Ramos could add to their growing stature in the MLS.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are placed fourth in the La Liga points table after a shock 1-4 defeat to Valencia in their last match. The loss have kept them on 16 points from eight matches. Real Madrid and Ramos will next be in action against Villarreal on November 21.

