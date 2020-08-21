Sevilla vs Inter Milan, UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Final Free Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: It is time for a new club to be crowned the Europa League champions as Sevilla and Inter Milan lock horns in the finals of the tournament tonight. Sevilla are a serial winner when it comes to the Europa League with its dominance going back to the UEFA Cup days. They have rode on their luck in the tournament especially in the win over Manchester United in the semis where they were clearly the second-best side. Opponents Inter Milan under the management of Antonio Conte are on the rise and a trophy will lift their spirits ahead of the next season. Europa League: Antonio Conte Says ‘Players Deserve All the Credit’, After Inter Milan Progress to Final.

Lucas Ocampos had his game cut short due to a slight niggle against Manchester United but is likely to start for Sevilla tonight. Nemanja Gudelj has returned to first-team training for the Spanish side which gives manager Julien Lopetegui a fully fit squad to select his side from. Sergio Reguilon and Jesus Navas looked lively in the previous game and they are expected to be heavily involved tonight as well. Youssef En-Nesyri is all set to lead the forward line in a lone striker role with Suso in assistance on the right.

Alexis Sanchez is rumoured to be fit for the clash despite news of a hamstring injury ending his season. Matias Vecino is definitely out though for Antonio Conte who otherwise has everyone available for selection. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez make up for a powerful presence in attacking third with traditional wing-backs Ashley Young and Danilo D’Ambrosio bombarding forward with each opportunity available.

When is Sevilla vs Inter Milan, Europa League 2019-20 Final Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Milan vs Sevilla final match in Europa League 2019-20 will take place on August 22 (Friday midnight). The final clash will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion and it has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan Europa League 2019-20 Final Football Match on TV?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Sevilla vs Inter Milan match live on Sony Sports channels. The fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live action of Europa League 2019-20 final in English commentary. Fans wishing to watch the match with Hindi commentary can watch it live on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sevilla vs Inter Milan Europa League 2019-20 Final Football Match?

Live streaming of the final will be available on SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network. Fans can watch the Europa League 2019-20 final between Sevilla and Inter Milan on either the SonyLiv app or on the website. Sevilla are an experienced outfit who are masters at absorbing pressure and hitting their opponent on the break. Inter Milan will give them a fight but could go down post a valiant effort in the end.

