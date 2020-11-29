EPL 2020-21, Southampton vs Manchester United Live Streaming Online: Manchester United head into the Southampton clash, brimming with confidence after a three game winning run in all competition. With inconsistency being a huge challenge for the Red Devils this season, the recent results would surely have been a breath of fresh air. Three points this evening and Manchester United will improve from their current 13th place in the points table. Southampton are an unpredictable team and have not lost in their last five EPL fixtures. Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s men like playing away from home and it is something that could go in their favour at St Mary’s. Premier League 2020–21 Match Result: Liverpool Concedes Late Penalty, Draws 1–1 at Brighton.

The absence of Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond is a huge blow for Southampton while there are reports of Mohammed Salisu also missing the massive game. Theo Walcott, who has been on fire ever since returning to his boyhood club Southampton, will lead the forward line. Che Adam will partner the former Arsenal man in a two man froward line. Romeu in midfield is the one tasked with breaking up United’s play.

Anthony Martial will start up top for Manchester United, replacing Edinson Cavani with Mason Greenwood on the right wing. Donny Van de Beek had a fine performance in Europe in midweek but lack of a proper central defensive midfielder for cover means the Dutchman will have to return to the bench again. Bruno Fernandes is the player making Manchester United tick at the moment and Southampton will man mark him throughout. Fred and Scott McTominay could both start for the Red Devils considering it is a high pressure away tie.

When is Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Southampton vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on November 29, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Southampton vs Manchester United match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Southampton vs Manchester United match. It could be a high scoring game as has been the case with Southampton Manchester United contests in recent past.

