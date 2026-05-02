Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is set to host a high-stakes 'Northern Derby' as Sporting Club Delhi take on an in-form Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, 2 May 2026. With the truncated single-round season approaching its climax, both sides are desperate for points to improve their mid-table standing in the 14-team league. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 Match?.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 Current Standings Punjab FC (7th), Sporting Club Delhi (9th) Punjab FC Key Players Nsungusi Effiong, Samir Zeljković, Dani Ramirez SC Delhi Key Players Joseph Sunny, Nora Fernandes (GK), Alex Saji Head Coach (Home) Sporting Club Delhi Management Head Coach (Away) Panagiotis Dilmperis Live Streaming FanCode (App and Website) Live Telecast Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD

Match Preview

Punjab FC enter this fixture with significant momentum, currently sitting seventh in the table with 14 points from eight matches. The 'Shers' have been one of the season's most resilient sides, remaining unbeaten in six of their last seven outings. A victory tonight would be pivotal for Punjab, as they hold games in hand over several teams above them.

For Sporting Club Delhi, tonight’s match represents an opportunity to find stability in what has been a fluctuating campaign. The hosts currently occupy ninth place with nine points from nine games. While their recent form has shown improvement, losing only once in their last five fixtures, converting draws into wins remains a primary concern.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).