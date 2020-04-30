Sunil Chhetri Mourns Chuni Goswami's Demise, Says ‘We’ve Lost One of the Leading Lights of Indian Sport’ (View Tweet)

Sunil Chhetri Mourns Chuni Goswami's Demise (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One of the biggest personalities of Indian sports, Subimal Goswami aka Chuni Goswami passed away on Thursday (April 30, 2020) evening due to cardiac arrest. The legendary player was one of those rare breeds of athletes who proved their mettle in both cricket and football. Thus, the news of his demise saddened the sports fans across the country including India’s football team captain Sunil Chhetri. The 35-year-old took to his official Instagram account and mourned the demise of the sporting icon. While paying condolences to the family, Chhetri said that we’ve lost one of the leading lights of Indian sport today. Padma Shri Chuni Goswami, Former Indian Football Captain and First-Class Cricketer Dies at 82.

“We’ve lost one of the leading lights of Indian sport today. Not too many can boast of being top-notch in two different sports. You played your part to the fullest, rest well, Chuni sir. Strength to the family,” wrote the veteran football player on the micro-blogging website. With Chhetri himself being such an ardent lover of Indian football, his love for Goswami was certain and that can be seen in his Twitter post. RIP Chuni Goswami! 7 Things to Know About India's Football Legend.

View Tweet:

We’ve lost one of the leading lights of Indian sport today. Not too many can boast of being top-notch in two different sports. You played your part to the fullest, rest well, Chuni sir. Strength to the family. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 30, 2020

Apart from Chettri, many other prominent personalities from various fields also took to their official social-media accounts and paid tribute to the departed soul. Goswami played 50 international football games for India between 1956 and 1964 and also guided India to the gold medal in 1962 Asian Games. In cricket, the star player played for Bengal Team and also led his side to the finals of 1971-72 season of Ranji Trophy. For his massive contribution towards Indian sport, he was awarded Padma Shri in 1983.