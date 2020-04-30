RIP Chuni Goswami! 7 Things to Know About India's Football Legend Who Led Team to Asian Gold in 1962 and Was Also Successful in First-Class Cricket Career!

Chuni Goswami (Photo Credits: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

Just when all of us were still mourning the demise of Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, India lost another gem with the death of former Indian footballer and First-Class cricketer Subimal Goswami aka Chuni Goswami passed away at the age of 87 due to cardiac arrest. The legendary player was suffering from underlying ailments and other problems from the last few months and on Thursday evening (April 30, 2020), he breathed his last as confirmed by his family. Below, we’ll look at some interesting facts about him. Padma Shri Chuni Goswami, Former Indian Football Captain and First-Class Cricketer Dies at 82.

The former star was one of those rare breeds of athletes who showcased their prowess in both cricket and football. In fact, Goswami was also hailed as the first-ever superstar of Indian football. Along with being a brilliant player, Goswami proved his mettle in captaincy too. In fact, he led the Indian football team which clinched the gold medal in the 1962 Olympic games. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at five things to know about the legendary athlete.

Goswami was one of those Indian athletes who played both football and cricket. During his college days, he captained Calcutta University in both football and cricket in the same year. He represented Mohun Bagan in club football games. He played 50 international football games for India between 1956 and 1964. Goswami was the captain of the Indian football team which clinched gold medal in 1962 Asian Games. He also led Bengal Cricket Team to the final in the 1971-72 season of Ranji Trophy. The late athlete was also awarded ‘Padma Shri’ for his massive contribution towards the game.

Goswami led Bengal in as many as 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973. His best figures of 8/97 came when a combined team of East and Central Zone, then the weakest zonal side in India, beat Garry Sobers' West Indies in 1966-67.