This Day That Year: Cristiano Ronaldo Played His Last Game For Real Madrid Winning his Fifth Champions League Title, Los Blancos Share Video

May 27, 2018, was scripted with golden letters for Real Madrid as they won their third UEFA Champions League. However, for the Real Madrid fans, it was a disappointing day as they saw their hero Cristiano Ronaldo for the last time in the jersey of the Los Blancos. Cristiano Ronaldo who had won his fifth Champions League post this went on to play for Juventus. In this article ‘This Day That Year’ we talk about the game between Real Madrid and Liverpool which was held in NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kieve. The game won by Real Madrid by 3-1. Cristiano Ronaldo Consoles Mohamed Salah Post his Injury During Liverpool vs Real Madrid; His Gesture Creates Divided Opinions on Twitter.

The match was in the news for the controversial tackle between Sergio Ramos and Mohamed Salah where the Liverpool striker had to leave the pitch in the middle of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo was seen consoling Momaed Salah as he was left injured on the pitch. Kaim Benzema was the first one who scored the goal at the 51st minute of the match. At the 55th minute of the match, Sadio Mane produced an equaliser and put the score on 1-1. Now, Gareth Bale at the 64th and 85th minute chipped in with a couple of goals and walked away with the title. You can check the winning moments shared by Los Blancos below:

After the match, Ronaldo had made his intentions clear about not staying at Real Madrid. Post this, Ronaldo went onto join Juventus, thus breaking his nine-year-long stint with the Los Blancos.