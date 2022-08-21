Arsenal climbed on top of the Premier League 2022-23 points table with an impressive 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, August 20. This was their third win of the season in as many games. Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur beat Wolves 1-0 to notch up their second win of the season. They find themselves in the second spot. Manchester City, Fulham and Brentford are third, fourth and fifth on the Premier League 2022-23 updated points table, respectively. Meanwhile, you can scroll down and check out the Premier League points table. Bournemouth 0–3 Arsenal: Martin Odegaard Brace Helps Gunners Continue Winning Start to Premier League 2022–23 (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

The 2022-23 season is the 30th anniversary of the English Premier League. It is the top level of the men’s English football League system. In this, the 20 teams battle against each other home and away for the EPL title. Each team plays a total of 38 matches, two against each of the remaining 19 teams and the team with the highest points at the end of the league wins the title. Manchester City are the defending champions for the season 2022-23 and also the winner of the season before. They have won four league titles in the last five years and for the second time, they are presented with an opportunity to win the English Premier League three consecutive times. Failing in the previous attempt at a three-peat after consecutive wins in 2018 and 2019, Pep Guardiola’s men are once again set on the same path.

Premier League 2022-23 Updated Points Table:

No Teams Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Arsenal 3 3 0 0 9 2 7 9 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3 2 1 0 7 3 4 7 3 Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6 4 Fulham 3 1 2 0 5 4 1 5 5 Brentford 3 1 1 1 8 5 3 4

You can check out the full points table from the official website, here.

Last year's runner-up Liverpool hasn't had a great start, they drew both of their matches and are currently in the bottom half of the table in 12th position, behind the promoted clubs Nottingham Forrest and Bournemouth at 10th and 11th position respectively. The city rivals of the defending champions, the Red Devils are at the bottom of the table with zero points after losing both of their starting matches. They finished sixth last season qualifying for Europa League.

The new signings from the current top two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal have proved themselves and gave a boost to the start of their season. While the last year's runner-ups fare finding it hard to get their groove on, and the Manchester United fans eagerly waiting to see the “ten Hag Ball” as the dutch man came short in the first two matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2022 12:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).