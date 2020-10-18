Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Tottenham Hotspur will look to continue their good form when they host West Ham in their next Premier League 2020-21 match on October 18 (Sunday). Jose Mourinho’s side annihilated Manchester United 6-1 in their last league outing before the two-week international break and will want to carry on with the same form and consistently. West Ham similarly thrashed Leicester City 3-0 in their last game and have scored seven goals without conceding any in their last two EPL matches.

Between those two wins though David Moyes’ side lost 4-1 to Everton and crashed out of the League Cup. West Ham are ranked 12th in the points table with six points. They started the campaign with successive defeats but have since recorded back-to-back wins. Tottenham, on the other, have not been consistent. They have won two, drew 1 and lost one in the four matches they have played. Gareth Bale is set to make his debut in the second stint with Spurs.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on October 18 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Tottenham Stadium in London and it is scheduled to start 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for English Premier League (EPL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live action of Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch live-action of Premier League 2020-21 on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham match.

