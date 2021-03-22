The stage is all set for the ultimate competition- the UEFA champions league. The quarter-final draws are out and the fight for the final will be an interesting ride. The final will be played in Atatürk Olympic Stadium, İstanbul, Turkey. The 76,000-capacity stadium hosted one of the greatest comebacks in the UEFA champions league history. In 2005, Liverpool came back from 0-3 down to 3-3 and winning the final in the penalty shootout against AC Milan.

It is for the first time since 2004-05 neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi will be featuring in the quarter-final. Porto’s last-minute win over Juventus and Barcelona’s heavy defeat against PSG has ended the season for Messi and Ronaldo. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Finals Draw: Real Madrid Meet Liverpool in Last Eight, Bayern Munich Face Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s the second successive year that Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo went out in the round of 16 on away. Barcelona, on the other hand, was blown away by Paris Saint-Germain as the French team won the last-16 tie 5-2.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

The fans will witness the two European giants once again as both teams met in UCL 2018 finals. Madrid outclassed the Reds as they were on top of their game and won the final, making their 13th UCL title.

Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mané- Liverpool’s forward trio will look to outclass Madrid’s defence this time as in 2018 they were completely slammed by Madrid’s Defence lead by Sergio Ramos.

Bayern Munich vs PSG (Paris Saint-Germain F.C.)

Defending Champions Bayern Munich will take on PSG as they revisit their previous year’s UCL Final. Bayern has been in tremendous form. Bayern entered the quarter-finals with an aggregate score of 6-2 over Lazio. The team is in their prime and is on the way for their second consecutive UCL Title.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City will look to improve their record in the last eight as they have qualified six times but have only won the UCL title once. Manchester City has been in the last eight for the last three seasons but hasn’t made it into the finals. But this time around they might have a chance but the way is hard as if they manage to surpass Dortmund, they have to face PSG or Bayern in the Semis.

The last 16 stage was a rollercoaster ride for Borussia Dortmund as they won against Sevilla with an aggregate of 5-4. It will quite a task for City to get past the yellow wall.

FC Porto vs Chelsea

Chelsea booked their spot in the quarter-finals after a 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in the last-16. The team will be facing high confidence, FC Porto.

In the last-16, Ten-man Porto squeezed past Juventus to reach the quarter-finals despite a 3-2 defeat after extra time. Porto moved in the last eight as they won on away goals with a 4-4 aggregate scoreline.

UEFA Champions League Quater-Final Dates & Match Timing

Tuesday, 6 April - Leg 1

Bayern Munich vs PSG - 11:30 PM IST

Real Madrid vs Liverpool - 11:30 PM IST

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund - 11:30 PM IST

FC Porto vs Chelsea - 11:30 PM IST

Tuesday, 13 April - Leg 2

PSG vs Bayern Munich - 11:30 PM IST

Liverpool vs Real Madrid - 11:30 PM IST

Chelsea vs FC Porto - 11:30 PM IST

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City - 11:30 PM IST

