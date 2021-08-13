La Liga 2021-22 season will kick off with a blockbuster match between heavyweights Valencia and Getafe. The clash will be played at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain on August 13, 2021 (Friday). Both sides will be aiming to make a winning start to the new campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for Valencia vs Getafe, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. La Liga 2021-22 Live Streaming in India: MTV To Telecast Spanish League On TV.

Valencia manager Jose Bordalas will be seeing out his first game in charge of the new club as he takes on the side he left in the summer. The teams had disappointing last seasons with Valencia finishing a lowly 13th in the table while Getafe ended up on the 15th spot, four points above the relegation zone.

When is Valencia vs Getafe, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Valencia vs Getafe clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on August 14, 2021 (Saturday) at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Valencia vs Getafe, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, So fane can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Valencia vs Getafe live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Valencia vs Getafe, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Valencia vs Getafe clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2021 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).