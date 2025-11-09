La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Barcelona are part of the chasing pack in the Spanish La Liga and they will look to continue to keep tabs on leaders Real Madrid when they face Celta Vigo in an away tie this evening. The Catalonians have endured two defeats in their last five league fixtures and manager Hansi Flick will want his squad to show more consistency as the competition grows stronger. Opponents Celta Vigo are without a defeat in their last four contests and that includes back-to-back wins in recent weeks, which will keep them confident. They will now look to break into the top half of the points table with a positive result here. Celta Vigo versus Barcelona will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 AM IST. Real Oviedo 1-3 Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26: Eric Garcia, Robert Lewandowski, Ronald Araujo Score Goals Each To Hand Defending Champions Third Straight Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Celta Vigo will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Borja Iglesias playing in the lone striker role. Ferran Juggle and Bryan Zaragoza will look to cut inside from the wings and create chances for the frontman. Fran Beltran and Ilaix Moriba will pair up in central midfield and try and string passes together and orchestrate play. Williot Swedberg and Javi Rueda have been ruled out of the game due to injuries.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Pedri, and Raphinha continue to miss out for Barcelona while Andreas Christensen and Joan Garcia are still not fully match fit. Expect Ferran Torres to lead the attacking line with Fermin Lopez in the no 10 role. Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford will be the key players on the wings for the visitors. Lamine Yamal Confirms His Breakup With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Young Sensation Denies Cheating on Argentine Singer.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Date Monday, November 10 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Celta Vigo will lock horns with Barcelona in La Liga 2025-26 on Monday, November 10. The Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Celta Vigo are full of confidence at the moment and they will make life tough for Barcelona. But given the class of the visitors, expect them to find a way past this challenge.

