West Ham United vs Liverpool, EPL Free Live Streaming Online: Liverpool, buoyed by the 1-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the last game, will be looking to get closer to league leaders Manchester City when they take on West Ham United. Injuries have slowed down the Reds considerably this season in terms of the defence of their title but a strong showing in the second half of the campaign can set them up well. It is a test for Jurgen Klopp’s man management skill as well with the squad lacking depth, particularly in defence. Opponents West Ham United have been flying high off late with four wins in their last five games. A win for the Hammer at home will propel them to Champions League spot, which could send their fans into a tizzy. England's Football Association Vows to Act After Players Subjected to Racial Abuse on Social Media.

Arthur Masuaku’s knee injury prevents him from taking part in the game and goalkeeper Darren Randolph joins him on the sidelines. Jesse Lingard, who is on loan from Manchester United, will likely start on the bench. Michail Antonio is a powerhouse in the final third and he will likely keep the Liverpool defence busy. Tomas Soucek in the middle of the park is having a fine season and is a goal scoring option for the hosts.

Fabinho is a doubt for the game after suffering a muscle injury against Tottenham Hotspur. Defender Joel Matip is having a harrowing time when it comes to injury and suffered yet another setback in the previous game. Jordan Henderson in a make shift defender role has been decent but the Hammers will be looking to exploit his weaknesses. Marcus Rashford Attacked Racially on Social Media After Goalless Draw Against Arsenal in EPL 2020-21, Manchester United Forward Says, ‘Humanity at Its Worst’.

When is West Ham United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

West Ham United vs Liverpool match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on January 31, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the London Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the West Ham United vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of West Ham United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of West Ham United vs Liverpool match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. A tough game for both the sides and it may very well end in a draw considering Liverpool’s lack of consistency.

