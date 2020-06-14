Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Will Eden Hazard Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Eibar La Liga 2019–20 Clash? Check Out Possibility of Belgian Featuring in RM vs EIB Line-Up

Football Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 09:15 PM IST
Will Eden Hazard Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Eibar La Liga 2019–20 Clash? Check Out Possibility of Belgian Featuring in RM vs EIB Line-Up
Eden Hazard (Photo Credits: Twitter/Real Madrid)

Football is back in Spain after three months and fans around the world are excited to see their favourite players back on the pitch. Real Madrid will host Eibar in their first game after the coronavirus suspension at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. With Los Blancos returning to action, there is a possibility that Madrid fans might get to see Eden Hazard take the field after a long absence. Zinedine Zidane Tells Real Madrid to Adopt World Cup Mentality for La Liga Finish.

Eden Hazard, who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea at the start of the season has struggled in his very first year in Spain. Regular injuries have kept the Belgian out of action for long periods and have robbed him of regular game time. The 29-year-old has appeared in just 15 games this season and there are question marks on him featuring in this game as well. Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

Will Eden Hazard Feature in Starting Line-Up?

Since his move to the Spanish capital, Hazard has been battling with injuries. The Belgian returned to action in February from an ankle injury which had kept him out of action since November. But soon after fractured his right distal fibula, which many believed was the end of his season.

However, with the current campaign being stretched longer than expected due to the pandemic, Hazard has been able to join his team in training sessions. The 29-year-old returned to training last month for the first time since February and there have been no reports of him facing any difficulties.

Real Madrid Squad

Eden Hazard was named in the 23-man squad by Zinedine Zidane which will play against Eibar. When asked about the Belgian, the Madrid manager said ‘I'm happy he's back and fully fit, he has re-joined the group and he can play and help us’

Now with the Belgian fully fit, Zidane is expected to start his star signing along with Karim Benzema upfront. Marco Asensio will probably make it a front three with the likes of Vinicius Jr and Gareth Bale coming off the bench.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

