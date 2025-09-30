UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid suffered a humiliating 5-2 loss at the hands of city rivals Atletico Madrid in their last match and the Los Blancos will be keen to return to winning ways when they take on Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Champions League. The record European champions defeated Marseille in their opening game in this competition, although they were not very convincing in that game. Kazakhstan-based Kairat Almaty are one of the top teams in their league and it will be a massive moment in their history as they face one of the top clubs in world football. Kairat Almaty versus Real Madrid will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 10:15 PM IST. Atletico Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025–26: Julian Alvarez’s Brace Hands Los Blancos Thrashing Defeat in Madrid Derby (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Elder Santana, Joao Paulo, Temirlan Anarbekov, and Giorgi Zaria are the players missing out for Kairat Almaty due to injuries. They will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Dastan Satpayev leading the attacking line. Jorginho will feature in the no 10 role while Aleksandr Mrynskiy and Valery Gromyko get deployed out wide. Damir Kasabulat is the heartbeat of this team in central midfield.

Kylian Mbappe is the key goal scorer for Real Madrid this term and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet here. Arda Guler will be used as the attacking midfielder this evening, slotting in behind the forward. Vinicius Jr and Franco Mastantuono will use their pace and trickery to create chances for the visitors. Federico Valverde will partner with Aurelien Tchouameni in a double pivot in midfield. UCL 2025–26 Results: Kylian Mbappe Brace Seals Real Madrid’s 2–1 Win Over Marseille; Juventus Fight Back To Hold Borussia Dortmund in 4–4 Thriller.

FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid Date Tuesday, September 30 Time 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will take on FC Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Tuesday, September 30. The FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match will be played at the Ortalyq stadıon, Pavlodar, Kazakhstan and it will start at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For the FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Kairat Almaty will have to be resolute at the back to hold on to Madrid, but it will be the visitors who will score a few on their way to an easy win.

