Two top-notch European football rivals, Real Madrid CF and Juventus FC, are set to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 next. The game will be played at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu, and the hosts Real Madrid are in good form in the ongoing UCL 2025-26, having won both their first two matches. The Los Blancos had won their last game by a big 0-5 margin against Kairat, where star forward Kylian Mbappe had netted a hat-trick. Now, it is time for the Real Madrid vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match next, set to kick off at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on October 23. Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick Powers Los Blancos to Dominant Victory.

Juventus FC had a disappointing run in the ongoing tournament. The side played two draws, against Villareal, 2-2, and the other against Borussia Dortmund, 4-4. Real Madrid's first win in UCL 2025-26 was 2-1 against Marseille, there too Kylian Mbappe had struck a brace. The 26-year-old will be more than willing to add to his goal-scoring tally in the upcoming UCL 2025-26 fixture. But is he going to play in the Real Madrid vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match?

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match?

The French forward is fully fit and has been named in the Los Blancos squad for the upcoming game. So, it can be expected that Kylian Mbappe will be playing in the Real Madrid vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match. Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Strike Helps Los Blancos Beat Nine-Man Azulones to Move to Top of Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Real Madrid Squad

Real Madrid CF head coach Xabi Alonso must be looking to make it three wins in three matches for the club in UCL 2025-26. So, he must not take too many chances in experimenting with the squad. It can be predicted that Kylian Mbappe will be in the starting XI, most probably in a 4-2-3-1 formation, most probably as the lone striker.

