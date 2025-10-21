FC Barcelona have so far played in two UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matches. They won the first one 1-2, against Newcastle United. However, in the next one, they dealt with a 1-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain. The match against PSG happened on October 2. Now, the Cules are back in the European top-tier competition, and their next challenge is the FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC UCL 2025-26 match. Barca lost their last Champions League fixture despite important forwards like Lamine Yamal playing the full game. The Cules will surely not like a recap in this one. Barcelona 2–1 Girona, La Liga 2025–26: Ronald Araujo's Injury Time Winner Helps Defending Champions Claim No 1 Spot.

The Barcelona vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match is organized to be played on Tuesday, October 21, with a scheduled kick-off time at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The UCL fixture is planned to be held at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Star forward Lamine Yamal did feature in the club's last outing vs Girona. Fans will surely be eager to know if Lamine Yamal will be playing in the FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Barcelona vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match?

The 18-year-old winger appears fully fit and is actively training with the rest of the Barca squad for this UCL game. So, it can be expected that Lamine Yamal will be playing in the Barcelona vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match. La Liga 2025–26: Four Things We Learned From Matchday Nine As Barcelona Set To Face Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Having lost the last match against PSG in this competition, head coach Hansi Flick would dare not to make any experiments with his forward line. So, the Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal is expected to start in this home match. Lamine Yamal is expected to be in his usual right-wing position in a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3 formation for the Barcelona vs Olympiacos UCL 2025-26 fixture.

