Inter Miami CF are gearing up to host Los Angeles FC next at the Chase Stadium in Florida for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter Final second leg match. The first leg match, or Inter Miami's away game saw LAFC edging past the by a goal to nil. The first leg fixture saw only three shots on target from the Inter Miami CF side, despite having the world-class forward duo of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi playing the match full. The Inter Miami vs LAFC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter Final second leg match is a must-win for the hosts, either by two goals or more to cruise to the semis or by a goal and later in the tie-breakers. As a draw or loss would knock them out. Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match (Watch Highlights).

The last two matches have been dissatisfactory for Inter Miami CF fans. The side drew their last MLS match against Toronto 1-1, where Lionel Messi scored the equalizer but couldn't garner a win. In the match prior, they lost to LAFC 1-0, after an unfortunate match. In the LAFC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter Final first leg match, Inter Miami had only 10 shots, three on-target, compared to LAFC's 15 shots, four on-target.

Will Lionel Messi Play in the Inter Miami vs LAFC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match?

Lionel Messi is fully fit, and has been seen actively training with the squad ahead of the Inter Miami vs LAFC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter Final second leg match. So, in all possibilities the Argentine legend will be playing this match. Inter Miami 1–1 Toronto FC, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi’s Record Strike Cancels Out Federico Bernardeschi’s Opener As Herons Share Points (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Head Coach Javier Mascherano is expected to start with his usual 4-4-2 formation for the Inter Miami vs LAFC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter Final second leg match. The Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is expected to lead the attack as a striker together with another legendary forward and long-time friend Luis Suarez.

