Inter Miami CF will be locking horns with San Jose Earthquakes in their next match of the Major League Soccer 2025. The San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Thursday, May 15, from 8:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Inter Miami CF will be playing this match after a heavy 4-1 defeat against Minnesota United FC. Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was the only goalscorer for Inter Miami CF in that match. The Herons are currently placed in the fourth spot of the Eastern Conference MLS 2025 points table. Lionel Messi Surpasses Gonzalo Higuain To Register Most Goal Contributions For Inter Miami, Achieves Record During MLS 2025 Match Against Toronto FC.

Ahead of the San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match in PayPal Park, the hosts are placed seventh in the Western Conference MLS 2025 points table, with 16 points from 12 games. Inter Miami CF with 21 points from 11 games, have played a match less than all the three top-placed sides. The star-studded side led by the Argentine legend Lionel Messi are obviously the favourites for the San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match, despite coming from a defeat.

Will Lionel Messi Play in San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match?

Star forward Lionel Messi is fully match-fit and available for selection. So, it is expected that captain Lionel Messi will be playing the San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match in PayPal Park. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Once Again? Rumors of MLS Side Making Offer to CR7 to Rival Argentine Star: Report.

Head coach Javier Mascherano is unlikely to take any risk in the San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match, as the Herons will be entering the field just after a defeat to Minnesota. So, Inter Miami CF are expected to start with the traditional 4-4-2 formation. Luis Suarez will however not be available for personal reasons, so Lionel Messi might start upfront with Obando as the striking duo.

