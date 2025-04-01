After securing a dominant 4-2 win over Miami United FC in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup, Inter Miami II are set to host Miami FC next in the second round of the tournament. The Inter Miami II vs Miami FC US Open Cup 2025 second-round match will kick-start at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 2, at the Chase Stadium in Florida. Inter Miami II won their first-round game against a 10-man Miami United FC, scoring all four goals in the second half, after initially trailing by a goal in the first half. The side did concede a goal in the 83rd minute, but by then fate seemed decided. Inter Miami 2-1 Philadelphia Union, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi, Robert Taylor Score Each As The Herons Take Lead in Standings After Beating Table-Toppers.

The Inter Miami II vs Miami FC US Open Cup 2025 second-round match is the first time the two sides are encountering in their history. Miami FC have earned their spot in the second round following a decent 4-1 win against Naples United in the first round. A question among fans is common to arise of if Inter Miami CF's biggest star Lionel Messi will be playing in the Inter Miami II vs Miami FC US Open Cup 2025 second-round match.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami II vs Miami FC US Open Cup 2025 Match?

Lionel Messi is a player of Inter Miami CF, the first team of the club, which plays in the Major League Soccer (MLS), the top-tier league of the USA. Inter Miami II, is the reserve side of Inter Miami CF, and it plays in the MLS Next Pro, the third tier of US soccer. Lionel Messi does not represent Inter Miami II, so he will not be playing in the Inter Miami II vs Miami FC US Open Cup 2025 second-round match. Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match (Watch Highlights).

Inter Miami II played with Matias Marin as GK; Capitan Giovanni Ferraina, Tyler Hall, Alejo Ristano, and Samuel Basabe as defenders; Bailey Sparks, Alejandro Flores De La Paz, Zeltzer-Zubida, and Ricardo Montenegro as midfielders; and Cristian Ortiz and Cohen as forwards in the US Open Cup 2025 first round. He is expected to have a similar line-up for the game.

